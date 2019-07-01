KKR Real Estate Finance originates $1.6B of loans in Q2

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) closes three floating-rate senior loans totaling $864.5M in June 2019, resulting in total Q2 2019 originations of $1.6B across six senior loans.

Also, KREF enters a master repurchase and securities contract agreement with a third partly lender, which provides for current and future asset financings of up to $900M.

The facility is non-mark-to-market and has an initial maturity date of June 25, 2021.

With the addition of the facility, as of June 30, 2019, KREF had total financing capacity of ~$5.3B.

YTD, KREF originated eight senior loans totaling $1.9B, resulting in ~$5.0B funded portfolio at the end of Q2, up 21% since Dec. 31, 2018.