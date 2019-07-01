Cerecor's CERC-301 shows encouraging action in early-stage hypotension study

Results from a Phase 1 dose-escalating clinical trial evaluating Cerecor's (NASDAQ:CERC) CERC-301 in patients with neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (a sudden drop in blood pressure when the person stands up) showed a positive effect.

Participants receiving the 20 mg dose, the highest tested, showed clinically meaningful improvements in blood pressure throughout the study.

On the safety front, there were no serious adverse events reports and all doses were considered safe and well-tolerated.

CERC-301 is an NR2B subunit-specific NMDA receptor antagonist. NMDA receptor overactivation is associated with a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's.

Development is ongoing.