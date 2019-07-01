Longbow Research cautious on Yum Brands

Longbow Research drops Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) to an Underperform rating from Neutral on a call tied to valuation.

"We do not believe the shares deserve to trade at a substantial premium to its peers, especially given our concerns related to Pizza Hut’s drag on consolidated Ebitda and the likelihood Taco Bell’s comps will slow at least in the near- term," warns analyst Alton Stump.

The sell-side consensus on Yum is Outperform and the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating os Bullish.