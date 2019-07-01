India warns on foundation's tied to Philip Morris

India's health ministry has asked all state governments in the nation to opt out of partnering with the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World because of the organization's high level of funding from Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), according to Reuters.

"Any collaboration with the Foundation for a Smoke Free World should be avoided in the larger interest of Public Health," states a senior health ministry official.

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World maintains that it operates with independence from Philip Morris.