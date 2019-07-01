Genworth to explore selling MI Canada

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) gets the go-ahead from China Oceanwide Holdings's consent to shop around Genworth MI Canada in hopes that Canadian regulators will then clear the proposed purchase of Genworth Financial by Oceanwide.

The parties decided to consider alternatives for MI Canada as there has been no substantive progress in talks with Canadian regulators regarding the merger, they said.

Genworth shares +0.5% to $3.71 in premarket trading.

The companies also agreed to an 11th waiver that extends their merger agreement deadline to Nov. 30, 2019.

If Genworth identifies a suitable transaction for MI Canada, Oceanwide will have the right to accept or reject the terms of the MI Canada transaction.

"Oceanwide remains committed to the transaction at the original purchase price of $5.43 per share," said Oceanwide Chairman Lu Zhiqiang. "We also remain committed to the $1.5B contribution to Genworth, following the consummation of the transaction."