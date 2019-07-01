Atara's ATA188 shows favorable safety profile in early-stage MS study

Preliminary results from a Phase 1 study assessing Atara Biotherapeutics' (NASDAQ:ATRA) ATA188 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) demonstrated an encouraging safety profile. The data were presented at the European Academy of Neurology Annual Congress in Oslo.

Results from the first three dose cohorts showed no dose-limiting toxicities and no serious treatment-emergent adverse events.

The study is ongoing. The primary objective is to identify the optimal dose for a Phase 2 trial.

ATA188 is an allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) immunotherapy that targets EBV antigens that the company believes play a key role in the treatment of MS.