Palatin Tech provides corporate update; shares up 5% premarket

Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) provides update on its corporate and clinical development programs for six months ended June 30, 2019.

The FDA granted marketing approval of AMAG Pharmaceuticals' NDA for Vyleesi (bremelanotide injection), developed by Palatin, on June 21. Vyleesi is expected to be commercially available in September 2019.

The FDA granted orphan drug designation for PL-8177 for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis (NIU). A phase 2 proof-of-concept study in NIU patients is anticipated to commence in Q4 2019.

A phase 2 study with an oral formulation in ulcerative colitis patients is anticipated to begin in Q1 2020.

An IND application for PL-9643, a melanocortin peptide agonist, and a Phase 2 clinical study in dry eye disease is anticipated to commence in H1 2020.

A phase 2A trial evaluating PL-3994 in heart failure patients with preserved left ventricular ejection fraction will begin enrollment in H2 2019. This trial is supported by a grant from the American Heart Association.

A program for the Company's Melanocortin receptor 4 peptide PL-8905, and orally-active small molecule PL-9610, are currently under investigation for the treatment of rare genetic metabolic and obesity disorders. These programs are under internal evaluation for orphan designation, and an IND filing and the initiation of a Phase 1 study are targeted for H1 2020.

The Company has a $40M at-the-market offering available for financing flexibility. The Company has, to date, sold $10.6M of the offering.

PTN also intends to complete preclinical development activities and file an IND application for ocular inflammation indications and commence clinical trials in H1 2020.