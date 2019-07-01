EQT's largest shareholder backs Rice Group in proxy contest

T. Row Price Associates, the largest shareholder of EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT), says it plans to vote to elect the Rice Group slate of nominees for EQT's board at the company shareholder meeting on July 10, 2019.

As of the record date of the shareholder meeting, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) was the beneficial owner of 25.5M shares of EQT common stock, ~10% of shares outstanding as of the proxy filing date.

In addition to these nominees put forward by the Rice Group, T. Rowe Price will support five management-sponsored nominees, who have also been endorsed by the Rice Group.

