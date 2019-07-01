Dueling proxy firms on EQT

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis & Co came out in support of EQT's (NYSE:EQT) board nominees to place it in opposition of the nod by Institutional Shareholder Services toward nominees from the Rice brothers.

"We see no significant outstanding concerns regarding leadership or governance at EQT and we do not believe further board refreshment or oversight is warranted at this juncture," states Glass Lewis.

EQT's statement: "Like Glass Lewis, EQT believes shareholders should question the merit of a 3% shareholder seeking to be CEO and replace management and a majority of the Board. Shareholders should also consider the tremendous execution risk inherent in the Rice family’s takeover campaign."