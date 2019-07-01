Chubb to reduce coal industry exposure

Chubb (NYSE:CB) will no longer underwrite the construction and operation of new coal-fired plants or new risks for companies that generate more than 30% of their revenue from coal mining or energy production from coal.

Insurance coverage for existing coal-plant risks that exceed this threshold will be phased out by 2022, and for utilities beginning in 2022.

Won't make new debt or equity investments in companies that generate more than 30% of revenue from thermal coal mining or energy production from coal.

The coal policy is expected to have minimal impact on Chubb's premium revenues and no impact on investment performance.