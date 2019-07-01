Macau sector rallies off strong June GGR print, new trade talks

Macau casino stocks are higher after gross gaming revenue growth in May of 5.9% to 23.81 patacas ($2.96B) tops the expectations of analysts for a gain of 1% to 2%.

For the first six months of the year, Macau GGR was down 0.5% to 149.50B patacas per data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

Investors also have their eyes this morning on the resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China, a positive development for the sector.