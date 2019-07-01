Pfizer's crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers

Results from a Phase 4 study, CrisADe CARE 1, evaluating Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) crisaborole ointment 2% in young children aged three months to less than 24 months with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) showed a safety profile consistent with earlier studies.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at future medical conference.

Crisaborole ointment, branded as Eucrisa, is currently approved in select countries, including the U.S., for the treatment of mild-to-moderate AD in patients at least two years old.