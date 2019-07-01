Coty sets turnaround plan

Coty (NYSE:COTY) says it aims to drive substantial improvement in its consumer beauty business, while also further optimizing luxury and professional beauty with a new turnaround plan.

The company sets an the objective to steadily improve gross margin and operating margin, more in line with Coty's peer group, as well as to drive free cash flow and reduce leverage.

The plan will include focusing on brand building efforts behind priority brand-country combinations and investing behind them at scale, improving shelf productivity by better optimizing assortment choice and driving better mix management through improved portfolio structure. By reducing complexity and costs throughout the business, Coty says it will unlock substantial opportunities to reinvest and drive profit expansion.

Coty expects to move from the current organizational structure into regional commercial teams in Europe, Middle East & Africa, Americas & Asia Pacific, and brand marketing units for Luxury and Consumer Beauty. Professional Beauty is expected to remain a distinct business unit due to its unique salon channel focus. All markets are also expected to be supported by mutualized function

FY23 targets: Coty assuming net revenues will remain similar in total to that of FY19 at a constant foreign exchange rate and scope, sees operating margin between 14% and 16% and free cash flow of around $1B. A net debt to EBITDA ratios of less than 4X is anticipated.

Coty management will be on a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the turnaround plan.

COTY +2.98% premarket to $13.80.

Source: Press Release