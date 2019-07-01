Freeport-McMoRan updates on PT Freeport Indonesia, Q2 estimates

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) reports PT Freeport Indonesia has commenced extraction of ore from the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine, which is the same ore body historically mined from the surface in the open pit.

FCX rises 1.3% to $11.75 in premarket trading.

PT-FI ore extraction ramped up to 9,000 metric tons per day in June 2019 from 5,000 metric tons per day in Q1 2019 and is expected to reach 15,000 metric tons per day by the end of 2019.

Updates Q2 estimates: Sees market-to-market impact of lower copper prices in the quarter associated with March 31, 2019, provisionally priced sales will reduce Q2 revenue by ~$85M.

Based on estimated realized prices and updated gold sales and cost guidance for Q2, FCX expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of ~$430M in Q2 2019 and to record ~5 cent per share loss to net income before any non-recurring items.

Reaffirms 2019 consolidated copper and gold sales guidance.

