Spruce Point warns on XPO Logistics

Spruce Point Capital says investors may have missed an important disclosure from XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last week on a preliminary settlement related to the misclassification of current and former drivers that provide delivery services.

"$XPO came to prelim settlement of $16.5m on claims it misclassified workers to deny them wages (to inflate earnings perhaps?). This would be a material hit to quarterly earnings. Don't let mgmt convince u this is a one-time item to be ignored," tweets Spruce Point this morning.