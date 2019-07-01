Bicycle Therapeutics up 10% premarket on positive THR-149 data

Thinly traded micro cap Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) is up 10% premarket on light volume on the heels of encouraging data from an open-label Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating a single intravitreal injection of THR-149, a Bicycle-based plasma kallikrein inhibitor, in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).

A rapid onset of action was observed from day 1 with an increasing improvement in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of up to 7.5 letters at day 14. The treatment effect was maintained (average improvement in BCVA of 6.5 letters) at day 90.

On the safety front, no dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related adverse events were reported.

The study was conducted by licensee and collaboration partner Oxurion.

Development is ongoing.