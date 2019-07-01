Green light for Coca-Cola Energy

The American Arbitration Association rules that the introduction and sale of Coca-Cola Energy is allowed under the terms of a contract between Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). Coca-Cola is also free and clear to launch the product in global markets.

While there was a disagreement between Coca-Cola and Monster over contractual language, the companies state that they value their relationship and look forward to a continued partnership.

Coca-Cola and Monster went to arbitration on the issue last October.

KO +0.26% premarket to $51.05. MNST -2.88% to $62.00.

Source: Press Release