BTIG steps to sidelines on Evo Payments

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer cuts Evo Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to neutral from buy as the payment processor has reached BTIG's price target of $31.

Potential as a takeover target should support valuation, Palmer writes in a note.

He sees revenue growth in mid-teens, ahead of its peers.

"However, we find it difficult to justify a significantly higher valuation for EVOP at this point," he writes.

Quant rating Neutral, Sell-Side average rating Hold (2 Buy, 1 Outperform, 9 Hold, 1 Underperform) previously.

In the past six months, EVOP rose 29% vs. information technology performance of +19% during the same period.