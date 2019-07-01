BTIG steps to sidelines on Evo Payments

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer cuts Evo Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to neutral from buy as the payment processor has reached BTIG's price target of $31.
Potential as a takeover target should support valuation, Palmer writes in a note.
He sees revenue growth in mid-teens, ahead of its peers.
"However, we find it difficult to justify a significantly higher valuation for EVOP at this point," he writes.
Quant rating Neutral, Sell-Side average rating Hold (2 Buy, 1 Outperform, 9 Hold, 1 Underperform) previously.
In the past six months, EVOP rose 29% vs. information technology performance of +19% during the same period.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox