Macau momentum expected to continue

Nomura updates on the Macau casino sector after the surprise +5.9% GGR print for June.

"Accelerating GGR growth in June and the U.S.-China trade truce that was announced overnight should be viewed as strong positives for the Macau Gaming stocks," observes analyst Harry Curtis.

Checks by Nomura indicate that mass market traffic was strong during the last two weeks of the month after the school year/exam period ended. The firm forecasts +5% GGR growth for July and "improved growth" for the balance of the year against "relatively easier" comparisons.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.

