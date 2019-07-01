Westlake Chemical -5% on lower than expected Q2 & FY19 guidance

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is down 4.98% in pre-market after the company announces Q2 and FY19 outlook lower than consensus

Expects Q2 EBITDA to improve by ~8% to 15% sequentially to ~$340M - $363M on sales of $2.1B - $2.2B (compared to consensus of $2.18B); forecasts net income in the range of $106M - $123M and diluted EPS of $0.73 - $0.87 (vs. consensus of $1.39)

For FY19, Westlake expects net income of ~$443M - $596M with EBITDA of ~$1.4B - $1.6B, on sales of $8B - $8.8B (compared to consensus of $8.54B) and diluted EPS between $3.10 - $4.28 (vs. consensus of $5.05).

The company says that in Q2 its average margin on Q/Q basis, but it did not increase as much as industry pricing expectations at the start of second quarter 2019 predicted.

Westlake will provide final Q2 results on August 6, 2019