Westlake Chemical -5% on lower than expected Q2 & FY19 guidance

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is down 4.98% in pre-market after the company announces Q2 and FY19 outlook lower than consensus
Expects Q2 EBITDA to improve by ~8% to 15% sequentially to ~$340M - $363M on sales of $2.1B - $2.2B (compared to consensus of $2.18B); forecasts net income in the range of $106M - $123M and diluted EPS of $0.73 - $0.87 (vs. consensus of $1.39)
For FY19, Westlake expects net income of ~$443M - $596M with EBITDA of ~$1.4B - $1.6B, on sales of $8B - $8.8B (compared to consensus of $8.54B) and diluted EPS between $3.10 - $4.28 (vs. consensus of $5.05).
The company says that in Q2 its average margin on Q/Q basis, but it did not increase as much as industry pricing expectations at the start of second quarter 2019 predicted.
Westlake will provide final Q2 results on August 6, 2019
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox