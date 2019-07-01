NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) +24% on announcing two new wind energy project awards valued at ~$150M.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) +22% as semis gain on US-China trade truce.
Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) +10% on announcement of its Q2 results to exceed analysts' consensus.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) +11% on its plan to regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards.
Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) +9% on being acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure's and GIC.
Flexible Solutions (NYSEMKT:FSI) +8%.
Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) +8% as semis gain on US-China trade truce.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) +8%.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) +7%.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) +7% as semis gain on US-China trade truce.
UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) +6%.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) +10%.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) +6%.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +6%.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) +6%.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +6% as Duke Energy acquired a portfolio of distributed fuel cell technology projects.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) +5% as Mizuho leaves sidelines.
Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) +6%.
Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +5%.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) +5% on exploring to sell MI Canada.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) +5% as semis gain on US-China trade truce.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +5% as Macau momentum expected to continue.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) +5%.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSX) +5%.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) +5%.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox