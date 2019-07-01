NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) +24% on announcing two new wind energy project awards valued at ~$150M.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) +22% as semis gain on US-China trade truce.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) +10% on announcement of its Q2 results to exceed analysts' consensus.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) +11% on its plan to regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) +9% on being acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure's and GIC.

Flexible Solutions (NYSEMKT:FSI) +8% .

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) +8% as semis gain on US-China trade truce.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) +8% .

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) +7% .

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) +7% as semis gain on US-China trade truce.

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) +6% .

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) +10% .

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) +6% .

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +6% .

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) +6% .

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +6% as Duke Energy acquired a portfolio of distributed fuel cell technology projects.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) +5% as Mizuho leaves sidelines.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) +6% .

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +5% .

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) +5% on exploring to sell MI Canada.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) +5% as semis gain on US-China trade truce.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +5% as Macau momentum expected to continue.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) +5% .

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSX) +5% .