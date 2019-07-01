OMV and Verbund to build Austria's largest solar plant - Reuters

OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and utility Verbund have agreed to jointly build a solar plant with a capacity to supply 5,500 households with electricity.

The photovoltaic plant, which will deliver around 18 GWh of power, is due to start operations in Q4 2020 and will result in annual savings of around 12,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The companies plan to each invest €5M- €6M (~$5.66M -$6.80M) in the solar plant.

OMV and Verbund also said that they would evaluate options to build an electrolytic hydrogen production facility; Verbund is already working on a hydrogen project with Germany’s Siemens and Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine.