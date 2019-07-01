Stocks perk up on U.S.-China trade truce

U.S. stocks open higher with financials, energy, and semiconductor stocks leading the advance as the U.S. and China agreement for new trade talks encourages investors.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumps 1.5%, the S&P 500 gains 1.0%, and the Dow rises 0.8% in early trading.
An early look at S&P 500 sectors show financials up 1.4% and energy rising 1.2%; consumer staples (+0.1%) and information technology (+0.1%) lag the broader market.
Names with China ties fare well, with Apple up 3.1%, Nvidia up 4.2%, and Skyworks up 7.8%.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 gains 1.0%.
Crude oil rises 2.3% to $59.84 per barrel after OPEC+ oil supply cut deal is extended by six to nine months.
10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 2.01%.
Dollar Index strengthens 0.3% to 96.44.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox