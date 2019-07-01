Mitsubishi still in talks with Mitsui, JOGMEC on stake in Arctic LNG-2 project - Reuters

Novatek PAO, Russian private gas producer agreed to sell 10% stake in Arctic LNG-2 to joint venture owned by Mitsui & Co (OTCPK:MITSF) and state-owned JOGMEC, and both the companies are still in talks with Mitsubishi Corp over possible participation of the latter joining the JV for the transaction.

Reportedly, the Japanese investments in the project would reach ~$3B.

Mitsui said the JV’s investment would include 10% of the total development cost of Arctic LNG-2, estimated by Novatek at $21B-23B, as well as the cost of the 10% stake itself.