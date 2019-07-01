AT&T has tentative new labor deals with CWA

AT&T (NYSE:T) has come to terms with the Communications Workers of America one a few long-term agreements covering thousands of its employees.

The company announced it had two tentative deals in negotiations over the Midwest CWA wireline contract, one covering employees in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, and a small agreement covering employees in Michigan on the SBC Global Services/AT&T Corp.-COS contract.

Those cover about 8,000 employees.

Meanwhile its AT&T Corp. unit (CWA Telecommunications and Technologies) has a countrywide deal and a smaller deal covering a handful in Puerto Rico. Those two deals cover about 3,000 employees in total.

The deal will be submitted for ratification votes in coming days.