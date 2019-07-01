Enrollment underway in mid-stage study of Biohaven's rimegepant in chronic pain condition

The first subject has been enrolled in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company's (BHVN -0.5% ) rimegepant in patients with refractory trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic condition affecting the trigeminal nerve that carries sensation from the face to the brain. It is characterized by excruciating pain when the face is even mildly stimulated.

The estimated completion date of the 60-subject crossover study is February 2020.

Rimegepant is a small molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of migraine.