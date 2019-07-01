Wells Fargo sees long road for Coty turnaround

Wells Fargo is out with quick analysis on the turnaround plan unveiled today by Coty (COTY -5.7% ).

"Overall, the FY23 goals seem ambitious, especially considering COTY's recent execution challenges and it is now up to the new management team to deliver. Some may have also been hoping for larger portfolio changes, or a major M&A announcement. FY20 operating income guidance appears to be slightly below current consensus (+5­ 10% ex. FX vs. street at +10.7%)," writes analyst Bonnie Herzog.

"At this point, COTY remains a long­term turnaround story, in our view, and we note that turnarounds generally never happen in a straight line. We expect fundamentals to remain choppy given the ongoing challenges in Consumer Beauty and maintain our Market Perform rating," she adds.