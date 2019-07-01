OPEC cuts to extend nine months, into March - Bloomberg

The OPEC deal to extend production cuts will stretch into 2020, Bloomberg reports.

Ministers from the Vienna group meeting agreed to prolong the cuts by another nine months, the long side of the previously reported 6-9 months.

That will take them into March.

The new decision is sure to be ratified by non-OPEC allies on Wednesday; Russia and Saudi Arabia are already on board.

WTI Crude is up 2.09% to $59.69; Brent Crude is up 2.04% to $66.06.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, NRGD, NRGO, NRGU, NRGZ, OILD, OILU, USAI, YGRN