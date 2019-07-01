Barclays upgrades Callon, cuts SM Energy

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) jumps 3.0% after Barclays analyst William Thompson raises the stock to overweight from equal weight, noting that it "offers a better risk-adjusted high leverage oil beta play."

Says CPE "is at a discount on our oil maintenance-adjusted DACF at strip; also notes high oil mix, capital efficiency momentum.

Cuts SM Energy (SM +1.5% ) to underweight from equal weight, partly on concern that small- to mid-cap E&P companies continue to de-rate and underperform large caps.

Cites SM's "high leverage, low oil mix, and potential continued cash burn."

CPE Quant rating Neutral; SM Energy Quant rating Bearish