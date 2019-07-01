Regeneron and Sanofi's Libtayo OK'd in Europe for skin cancer

The European Commission has conditionally approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +0.1% ) and Sanofi's (SNY +1% ) Libtayo (cemiplimab) for the treatment of adult patients with a common type of metastatic or locally advanced skin cancer called cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation.

The approval is conditional since it was based on less data due to the high unmet need, specifically, a Phase 1 trial (Study 1423) and the Phase 2 EMPOWER-CSCC-1 study. The companies will still need to generate additional data to support full approval.