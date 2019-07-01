Uniti responds to motion filed in Windstream bankruptcy

Uniti Group (UNIT +1.6% ), responding to a motion filed by UMB and U.S. Bank to prevent Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ -6.5% ) from paying rent under its master lease agreement, says Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) continues to make the required timely rent payments to Uniti.

"We hope that Windstream and its constituents will focus on building a sustainable plan for Windstream’s future rather than pursuing meritless litigation that gambles with the stability of the business and puts at risk the customers it serves,” said Uniti President and CEO Kenny Gunderman.

Federal bankruptcy law requires Windstream to make regular rent payments to Uniti during bankruptcy in order to maintain access to its network, Uniti says.

"We believe that the lease is a true lease and will be respected and enforced as such, and we will vigorously contest any argument to the contrary," Gunderman said.

