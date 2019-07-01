Monster Beverage sized up after Coca-Cola Energy ruling

Wells Fargo expects some cannibalization of Monster Beverage (MNST +0.3% ) sales from the launch of Coca-Cola (KO +1.1% ) Energy.

Analyst Bonnie Herzog says the development also increases the odds that Coca-Cola sells some or all of its stake in Monster, although she isn't convinced that scenario will play out.

Overall, the emergence of Coca-Cola Energy is seen as a negative for Monster just as competitive pressure from Bang and Red Bull also ramps up.

Shares of Monster are up 30% YTD.