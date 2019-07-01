Endra announces new partnership evaluating TAEUS in fally liver disease

ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA +1.2% ) will partner with Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine on a clinical study assessing TAEUS in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The study will compare TAEUS against a baseline measure of liver fat determined by MRI-PDFF in 75 patients.

The company says the trial is one of several aimed at generating a robust dataset that will support commercialization in Europe, adding that it expects CE Mark certification later this year.

TAEUS (Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound) is an imaging technology that enables clinicians to visualize tissue composition, function and temperature at levels comparable to CT and MRI.