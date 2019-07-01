Innovator lists international buffer ETFs

Innovator Capital Management's July series of Innovator MSCI EAFE and MSCE emerging markets buffer ETFs start trading on NYSE Arca.

The ETFs expand Innovator's Defined Outcome ETF suite, which provides upside growth potential and a downside buffer.

Both ETFs have downside buffer levels of 15% over a one-year outcome period.

For Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF (EJUL), cap is 9.36% (gross) and 8.47% (net of management fee).

For Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF (IJUL) cap is 10.21% (gross) and 9.36% (net of management fee).