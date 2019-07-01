Dutch government pursuing high security for 5G

The Dutch government is looking to tighten 5G security with "extra high requirements" for those who would take part in the new telecom networks.
A letter from the Netherlands' Minister of Justice & Security says that the tighter requirements will be published this fall.
The government supports a European approach that includes coalitions and forming international legislation on standards, calling collaboration "necessary" to protect business continuity.
The country's telecom market is led by Royal KPN (KKPNY -0.8%), T-Mobile (DTEGY -0.5%), and Vodafone (VOD -1%).
