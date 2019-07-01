Genprex preparing study of Oncoprex in lung cancer

Based on positive preclinical and clinical studies, Genprex (GNPX -1.6% ) is designing a new clinical trial evaluating the combination of Oncoprex and a checkpoint inhibitor in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The goal is for enrollment to start in Q1 2020.

Oncoprex is an immunogene therapy consisting of a gene called TUSC2 that is encapsulated in a positively charged lipid nanovesicle. Once injected intravenously, it targets cancer cells which are normally negatively charged. The company says its approach minimizes the uptake of the gene therapy by normal tissue.