GreenSky downgraded on revenue growth risk; GSKY -7%

SunTrust cuts GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Andrew Jeffrey thinks GSKY can meet consensus estimates for 2019 but is less convinced the company can maintain 20%+ revenue growth after this year.

Jeffrey cites “the risk of liquidity disruption, potential new competition and a worrisome lawsuit brought against one of its partners in Alabama,” which will likely be immaterial to financials but shows the risk of third-party disruption.

GreenSky shares are down 6.9% to $11.44.

GSKY has a Bearish Quant rating and Outperform average Sell Side rating.