Firm sidelines Lyft on ride-share uncertainty

Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. initiate Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) at Neutral.

The firm notes that ride-sharing is a global phenomenon that's in the nascent stages of development, but says the industry has an unfamiliar business model and significant losses.

Monness does say that a constructive catalyst or sentiment shift could have a positive impact on Lyft's share price.

LYFT shares are down 4% to $63.09.

Update with the context of other analyst opinions:

Lyft has an Outperform average Sell Side rating with 21 of the 34 analysts assigning a Buy-equivalent rating and 10 with a Hold-equivalent rating.

The ride-hail company has a Neutral average SA Authors' rating with 7 of the 16 authors on the sidelines.