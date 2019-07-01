Barrick, Newmont launch Nevada Gold Mines

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) concluded the transaction to establish Nevada Gold Mines, in which Barrick holds 61.5% and is also the operator, while Newmont Goldcorp owns 38.5%.

Assets in north-eastern Nevada comprise ten underground and 12 openpit mines, two autoclave facilities, two roasting facilities, four oxide mills, a flotation plant and five heap leach facilities.

Barrick pointed out proven & probable reserves of 48.3M ounces; measured & indicated resources of 27.4M ounces; and a further 7.5M ounces of inferred resources.

Nevada Gold Mines is targeting annual production between 1.8M - 1.9M at a preliminary estimated cost of sales of $940/oz to $970/oz and all-in sustaining costs of $920/oz to $950/oz for 2H 2019.

Synergies are expected to deliver up to $500M a year over the first five years from 2020.

Barrick has three seats and Newmont Goldcorp two on the JV's board