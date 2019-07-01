Rough session for gold as global tensions ease

The weekend brought a trade truce between the U.S. and China, and Donald Trump becoming the first sitting U.S. president to step foot in North Korea.

Global stocks are rallying, but gold and the stock prices of those companies that pull it out of the ground are headed lower.

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD -1.6% ). The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX -3.1% ).

A selection of gold and gold mining ETFs: NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, IAU, PHYS, JDST, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP