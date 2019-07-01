Y-mAbs updates on top candidates omburtamab and nixitamab

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB +0.1% ) announces that all 18 planned neuroblastoma patients with certain CNS metastases have been enrolled in its Phase 2 clinical trial of omburtamab. Enrollment will remain open until the humanized B7-H3-targeting monoclonal antibody is approved for commercial sale. The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application by year-end. The candidate has Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation status for the indication.

It has inked a development, manufacturing and supply agreement with SpectronRx to secure access to clinical- and commercial-scale radiolabeling capacity for omburtamab. Financial terms are not disclosed.

30 of the 37 planned subjects in its Phase 2 study evaluating Breakthrough Therapy-tagged naxitamab + a granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in high-risk neuroblastoma patients have been enrolled. The remaining participants should be on board in the coming weeks. A U.S. marketing application is also on tap for later this year.

Naxitamab is a humanized monoclonal antibody called 3F8 that targets a cancer cell surface protein called GD2.