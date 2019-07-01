Stocks pare gains amid tepid economic data

Stocks drift down from their opening highs after some economic data failed to impress investors.

U.S. PMI improved to 50.6 from 50.5 and exceeded the 50.1 consensus, but still hovers near the lowest reading in a decade, and June ISM manufacturing index edged lower from May; construction spending unexpectedly weakened in May.

The Nasdaq, up as much as 1.8% near the open, pares its gain to 1.2% ; the S&P 500 rises 0.8% vs. 1.2% early in the session; and the Dow, up 0.5% , had risen as much as 1.1%.

Information technology (+1.5%), buoyed by the U.S.-China trade truce, financials (+0.9%), and consumer discretionary (+0.9%) sectors outperform the broader market, while real estate (-1.4%), utilities (-0.4%), and materials (flat) lag.

Crude oil's gain ( +0.8% ) to $58.93 per barrel also moderates from earlier gains.

Gold sinks 1.4% to $1,393.90 per ounce as investors pull away from haven investments.

10-year Treasury yield rises one basis point to 2.01%.