RLJ Lodging Trust announces sale of Kingston Plantation for $156M

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) sold two hotels located in Myrtle Beach for $156M or ~$244K per key.

“This transaction is a continuation of our strategic efforts to sell non-core hotels and recycle capital into more accretive opportunities that will ultimately drive long-term shareholder value,”commented Leslie D. Hale, President and CEO.

Based on the trailing twelve months ended May 2019, the sales price represents a 12.9x Hotel EBITDA multiple and 6.7% capitalization rate, inclusive of $44.5M in planned capital expenditures.

The disposition of Kingston Plantation will lead to reduction of ~$15.5M in pro forma consolidated hotel EBITDA and adj. EBITDA will reduce by ~$8.8M in FY19.

RLJ is -0.6% to $17.63

Source: Press Release