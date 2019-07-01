Tech gains on Huawei easing, trade truce

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gains 2.7% with the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) up 1.7% after the US-China trade truce, which included easing on the U.S. supplier ban for Huawei.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is up 1.4% , and the S&P 500 IT index gains 0.7% compared to the +1.4% for the S&P 500 and +1.2% for the Nasdaq.

Semiconductors and companies awaiting M&A approval from China are among the largest gainers.

