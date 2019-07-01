Acuity Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.51 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $969.48M (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ayi has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.