Simply Good Foods Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, July 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.85M (+12.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, smpl has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.