Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $863.24M (+34.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gbx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.