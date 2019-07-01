Deutsche Bank to cut 1,300 retail operations jobs by 2022 - Bloomberg

In the latest job cuts news from Deutsche Bank (DB +0.2% ), the German lender reached an agreement with works council on restructuring, Bloomberg reports, citing a memo by Frank Strauss, head of retail and commercial clients division.

The unit combines three entities -- BHW Kreditservice GmbH, Postbank Service GmbH, and PCC Services GmbH by Aug. 31.

Operations unit will undergo cut of ~1,300 internal and external roles by 2022 through "harmonization, process optimization, and automation."

