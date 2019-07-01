Zicix acquires 51% interest in Business Development Team, LLC

Zicix Corp (OTCPK:ZICX) has acquired 51% ownership of Business Development Team, LLC, a Naples, Florida-based developer of multiple marketing methodologies, sales venues and distribution companies.

“New and innovative sales and marketing techniques are key to Zicix’s growth,” said William Petty, Zicix CEO. “Business Development Team’s executives and managers have brought to Zicix many years' successful experience as well as truly exciting process technologies, all of which will allow Zicix to increase many unique products and services to customers.”

Terms of the acquisition undisclosed.