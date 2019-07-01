Sprint, T-Mobile met with FCC counsel on merger issues

Government affairs reps for Sprint (S +1.2% ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) met with the FCC's general counsel's office to brief the panel on the two carriers' proposed $26B merger, according to a new filing.

The group met on June 17 to discuss several issues around the merger, "including the network improvements and efficiencies achievable through the merger and projected in the Applicants’ network and economic modeling as well as the variety of participants in the wireless market."

They also covered the "relevant market definition, general framework for the competition analysis, and the FCC’s relevant authority under the Communications Act," according to the filing.